MCD house adjourns over Opposition’s ruckus on demand for Dalit Mayor

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi House was adjourned on Saturday over the Opposition’s demand for the appointment of a Dalit Mayor.

As soon as Mayor Shelly Oberoi entered the house, councilors from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started raising slogans demanding the appointment of the Mayor belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

Amid the ruckus from the Opposition, the mayor commented on the elections to the lone seat of the Standing Committee stating, saying that “In the previous House, the MCD standing committee elections were not held as the House was adjourned until October 5 and the elections were to be held in this meeting. But in an unconditional manner, the elections were held hastily on September 27.”

“After the matter was brought to the notice of the Supreme Court, it took cognizance of the issue and ordered that elections will not be held until the next hearing,” she added.

Meanwhile, during the sloganeering by the Opposition, several agendas were passed and the house was adjourned by the mayor till further order.