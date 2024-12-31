Mayor’s New Year feast a wasteful expenditure, says Raja Iqbal Singh

The Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and former Mayor, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Tuesday criticised the New Year feast organised by the Mayor, calling it a wasteful expenditure and an act of insensitivity.

He alleged that the civic body owes crores in unpaid salaries and arrears to its employees, yet it is spending lakhs on a lunch party, which reflects the Mayor’s insensitivity. He added that while the people of Delhi are suffering from increasing pollution and broken roads, AAP leaders seem more focused on hosting feasts.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Singh claimed that the MCD is grappling with a financial crisis, yet the Mayor continues to host lavish events, with the common people bearing the costs.

Advertisement

Highlighting the shortcomings of the civic body, Singh lamented that while garbage piles are scattered across the city, roads are in poor condition, and the recent rains have exposed the government’s preparations, the Mayor is busy hosting a feast that reflects his audacity and indifference.