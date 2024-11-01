Mayor Oberoi launches post-Diwali cleanliness drive across Delhi

In a meeting with senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed a thorough review of Delhi’s cleanliness status, ordering an immediate cleanup across areas affected by Diwali festivities.

She also raised concerns about the shortage of sanitation workers, particularly during the festival season, and instructed officials to ensure daily waste collection in densely populated neighborhoods.

Mayor Oberoi also called for targeted cleaning of the central verges along PWD Roads, with a special focus on the Ring Road areas. She expressed disappointment with sanitation conditions in specific locations, such as Shakurbasti, Tri Nagar, Raja Park, and parts of East Delhi, ordering prompt cleanup operations in these regions.

The AAP leader underscored the importance of deploying anti-smog guns, water sprinklers, and other resources in pollution-prone areas, aiming to improve air quality and ensure a cleaner, healthier environment for Delhi residents.