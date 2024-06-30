Mayor inspects waterlogged areas, underpass in Okhla, assures relief

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected various areas affected by waterlogging, where vehicular movement is yet to be restored, including at the Okhla underpass, after Friday’s unprecedented rain in the national capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, said, “Movement of traffic is restricted at Okhla underpass due to waterlogging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.” This has forced regular commuters to take alternative routes facing traffic jams en route and delayed journeys.

Speaking to a news agency, the mayor said, “80 years of record has been broken on Friday. All the officials are working together to find a solution to the problem of waterlogging, and efforts are being made so that the people of Delhi can get relief from the problem at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi placing the city on orange alert till July 2.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday and Saturday, causing waterlogging, traffic jams, rain-related accidents, casualties, and injuries, prompting the government to take measures to tackle the situation.