Massive fire engulfs a banquet hall in North East Delhi, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out in a banquet hall in Shastri Park area of North East Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, according to fire officials.

Guests and organizers informed the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) about the blaze, prompting teams to rush to the site and work tirelessly to bring the flames under control.

A large crowd gathered outside the banquet hall as firefighters battled the inferno, which produced thick smoke and consumed the fabric draped over the metal structure.

This incident follows another fire on Monday at a restaurant in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area.

In response, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday directed the Fire Department to conduct an audit of all restaurants in the city and take action against establishments found operating without fire licenses.