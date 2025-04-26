Logo

# Cities

Man stabbed to death in Bhajanpura; police launch manhunt for accused

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Subhash Mohalla area of Bhajanpura in North East Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 26, 2025 5:43 pm

Representational Image

They added that multiple dedicated teams have been formed to identify, trace, and apprehend the accused at the earliest.

The police received information regarding the incident on Friday at around 9:30 pm, reporting that an injured man, identified as Shakir, was lying on the street in the area, an official said.

Based on the complaint, a crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were rushed to the spot, where it was found that the individual had already been shifted to GTB Hospital and was declared brought dead by doctors, he added.

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS at Bhajanpura Police Station, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

However, the exact motive behind the murder can only be ascertained after an arrest is made in the case, the official mentioned.

