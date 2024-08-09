Man stabbed to death by juveniles in Dwarka following heated argument

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of four juveniles in the Hastsal area of Dwarka, police said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Govind, was returning home from work with two colleagues when the incident occurred.

According to the police, Govind, along with his friends Rakesh and Sachin, both private sector employees, was walking home after finishing the day’s work in the office. As they were nearing their homes, they were confronted by a group of four juveniles.

The police said that the juveniles hurled abuses at the trio, which led to a heated argument. The altercation quickly escalated, and the juveniles allegedly attacked Govind with a knife.

One of the juveniles reportedly restrained Govind while another stabbed him, causing him to fall unconscious. His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, but tragically, Govind was declared dead on arrival.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered, and the police initiated a thorough investigation. CCTV footage from the area was reviewed, leading to the identification and subsequent apprehension of the four juveniles involved in the attack. The police also recovered the murder weapon, which is crucial evidence in the case.

Further, the police have launched a full-scale investigation to determine the motive behind the attack. The juveniles are currently being questioned to ascertain whether there was any prior connection or conflict with the victim, or if this was an isolated act of violence.