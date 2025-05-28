Man shot dead, wife critical in dispute over money in Delhi

A couple was shot at their residence on Wednesday, leaving the husband dead and the wife critically injured, police said.

According to officials, a PCR call was received regarding gunshots in the area. Upon reaching the scene, police found the couple severely injured.

Advertisement

The husband, identified as 42-year-old Ashok, a truck driver by profession, was declared brought dead at the hospital. His wife, Rachna, 40, is in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailant, Dinesh Chand, accompanied by three accomplices, arrived at the couple’s house and opened fire on them.

The motive appears to be an ongoing monetary dispute, a police official stated.

Further inquiry revealed that the couple’s son, Sandeep, had previously lived with the accused but had recently moved out under unclear circumstances.

Sandeep was not present at the residence at the time of the attack, the officer added.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend the suspects involved in the incident.