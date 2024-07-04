Man shot dead in Delhi’s Rohini, suicide suspected

A man was found shot dead on Thursday in Delhi’s Rohini sector 17, the police said.

At around 8.44 am on Thursday, the local police station received a PCR call about a man’s death by gunshot in Sector 17, Rohini. A police team rushed to the spot and the 25-30-year-old man lying at the staircase with a gunshot wound.

As he was not responding, the police promptly shifted him to a hospital, but he was declared dead by the doctors on duty.

It was found during the inquiry that he was Sunil Thakur and hailed from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. A suicide note was also found at the spot where the incident took place, the police said, adding that the same is being examined by experts.

The deceased’s body was preserved in the hospital, while post-mortem, as per legal proceedings will take place, an official said.

Further investigation is underway into the matter, a senior police officer said.

