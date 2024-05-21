Man held for throwing ink at Kanhaiya, misbehaving with AAP councilor

The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly throwing ink at the INDIA bloc candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from North-East Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, and misbehaving with an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor at the party office at 4th Pushta.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East Delhi Dr Joy Tirkey, the accused was arrested on Monday while efforts are on to round up the others involved in the incident.

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as 41-year-old Ajay Kumar alias Ranbir Bhatti, who hails from New Usmanpur, Delhi.

The incident took place on May 17 when Kanhaiya Kumar was about to leave the AAP office located at the 4th Pushta, Swami Satyanarain Bhawan after attending a meeting hosted by Chhaya Sharma, the councilor.

When the councilor was about to see off Kumar after the meeting, some people came forward to garland Kumar and allegedly threw ink at him and attempted to assault him. As the councilor tried to intervene, the assailants misbehaved with the lady intimidating her, it was alleged.

A complaint was filed by the AAP corporator in this connection based on which a case was registered by the police under relevant sections, and legal action is being taken against the culprit.

Investigation into the case is in progress, the police added.

Earlier, Kumar had alleged that the attackers were affiliated with the BJP. Addressing BJP MP Manoj Tiwari through social media platform X, he said, “MP sir, no matter how many goons you send to attack me, I am not scared. I am a follower of Gandhi Ji and Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and I have the courage of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. I will not stop.”