Man held for molestation of teenager in NE Delhi

The Delhi Police, on Friday, arrested a man for the alleged molestation of a teenager in the Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the molestation was received on Thursday at the Karawal Nagar police station wherein the victim stated that her neighbour forced himself on her at his residence after calling her on the pretext of some work.

Based on the complaint, a medical examination of the victim was conducted at GTB hospital followed by a counselling session by experts, an official said.

He added that a case under Sections 64(1) for rape, 137(2) Unlawful Guardianship and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act at the Karawal Nagar Police station and the offender was subsequently apprehended.

The cop added that further inquiry into the case and due legal process is underway.