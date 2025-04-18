‘Make school audit report public’: AAP alleges misrepresentation of facts

The AAP, on Friday, accused Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood of misrepresenting facts in the audit report of private schools regarding the alleged fee hike.

During a press conference, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The Delhi government’s education minister held a press conference yesterday and made certain statements that were untrue. He went so far as to manipulate high court proceedings to fit his narrative, which in itself amounts to contempt of court. One cannot misinterpret court proceedings and present them falsely as a criminal offence.”

Advertisement

He claimed that the issue of harassment faced by children in a private school dates back to March 20, when students at the DPS Dwarka were being harassed.

Advertisement

The children, whose parents had not paid the increased fees, were confined to the library, not allowed to attend their classes. Even their access to toilets was monitored. This pattern continued for days, he alleged.

“Despite the DM’s visit on the 3rd, and the report being submitted, there was no change at the school. The children continued to be kept in the library and denied their classes. Parents kept approaching the government but nothing was done,” Bharadwaj claimed.