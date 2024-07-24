Make all necessary facilities available for Kanwariyas, Atishi instructs officials

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Wednesday instructed officials to make all necessary facilities available for Kanwariyas at the camps being set up across the national capital.

The holy month of Sawan began on Monday. During this time, Kanwariyas from across the country, especially from North India, carry Ganga jal from Haridwar. To welcome these Kanwariyas in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has set up camps throughout the city.

Inspecting Kanwar camps at Maharaja Agrasen Park and Kashmiri Gate, Atishi said that all necessary facilities should be arranged for the convenience of the Kanwariyas so that the ‘Shiv bhakts’ (devotees of Lord Shiva) do not face any problems.

“Serving the ‘Shiv bhakts’ in the holy month of Sawan is an act of virtue and faith. In this direction, the Kejriwal government is fulfilling its responsibility by providing all the facilities to the Kanwariyas,” she said.

Stating that for the last nine years, the Kejriwal government has been setting up camps for the convenience of Kanwariyas during the holy month of Sawan, Atishi said, “This year, 185 Kanwar camps are being set up across Delhi, where all necessary facilities will be available for the Kanwariyas. These include waterproof tents, accommodation, sleeping arrangements, clean water, toilets, and other provisions. Special stands are provided for the Kanwars of the Kanwariyas, and each camp is equipped with medical facilities.”

The Minister informed that medical staff will be available in all the camps 24×7 this year as well so that Kanwariyas coming from afar can receive immediate treatment if needed. Additionally, local dispensaries have been linked to the camps for their convenience.

“CATS ambulances have been connected for any emergency. Hospitals have been instructed to make special arrangements for the treatment of Kanwariyas,” she said.

The Minister further said, “We should all thank the Kanwariyas for their virtuous work of bringing jal from Haridwar and worshipping Lord Bholenath, which many of us are unable to do.”

Atishi said that the district administration should be on alert during the Kanwar Yatra to ensure that Kanwariyas do not face any problems and receive all necessary facilities at the camps.

She said every necessary step should be ensured for the safety and facilities of the Kanwariyas.