Major fire at slum in Delhi; none hurt

A major fire broke out at a slum in south east Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a fire call was received at around 3 am in the morning from the Kanchan Kunj Madanpur Khadar area. Total 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire officials added that there were no injuries reported in the incident. The blaze was doused and a cooling down operation was also carried out.

However, the exact cause of the fire can only be ascertained after the completion of investigation in the matter, said fire officials.

Earlier on Sunday, a major fire in a garment factory was reported from the Bakkarwala area.

Plumes of thick smoke and intense flames were seen emanating from the two-story building that houses a godown and a commercial shopping complex.