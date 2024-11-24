Main accused in Constable’s murder, killed in police encounter

In a significant development, the primary suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Delhi Police constable during a patrol was killed in a police encounter in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area.

The 28-year Constable Kiranpal, was stabbed to death by three people on Saturday while on night patrolling duty after he stopped three individuals riding a scooter in South East Delhi’s Govindpuri area.

The trio initially threw stones at the constable in an attempt to flee, but Pal managed to block their escape by positioning his bike in front of their scooter. He then took the scooter’s keys and questioned the suspects.

An argument ensued during which one of the accused pulled out a knife and fatally stabbed the constable before fleeing the scene. The injured constable was taken to Majidiya Hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said.

Two individuals, Deepak and Krish were arrested later on Saturday by the Crime branch team with Deepak sustaining a bullet injury on his leg following a fire exchange between him and the police.

According to the police, on Saturday night, they received information regarding the whereabouts of the prime suspect, identified as Raghav alias Rocky, a resident of D Block, Sangam Vihar.

As per the police, a joint team from the Special Cell and Narcotics Cell, South East District, went to the area connecting Sangam Vihar to Surajkund Road to verify the information.

“Close to midnight, the suspect was identified and the police personnel asked the suspect to surrender himself for questioning. Not heeding to the calls made by the police team, the suspect, in a pre decided manner, opened fire from a close distance at the police party using a firearm that he was carrying. In self-defence, the police team retaliated, which led to the suspect being injured by gunshot wounds,” the police said.

“Post the defensive manoeuvre, the suspect was immediately rushed to ESIC Hospital, Okhla, where he passed away due to the injuries suffered in police action,” they added.

The police also mentioned that a pistol with two live rounds was recovered from the accused and no police official has been injured in the operation.