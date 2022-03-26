Magician posing as beggar loots cash, gold in J&K’s Budgam

A magician impersonating as a beggar allegedly looted cash and gold from a house on Saturday in J&K’s Budgam district.

Abdul Rashid Bhat of Ichgam village in Budgam district alleged that a beggar came to his house and requested for a cup of tea and “we provided him tea”.

“While having tea, he started asking different questions and asked about the well-being of our daughter who remains unwell.

“He later started asking about gold and money, and with the help of a magical trick, managed to loot our cash and gold”.

The family has sought help from district administration and police to identify the thief and take legal action against him.

Locals have also requested higher ups to investigate the matter and book the accused so that such incidents do not happen in future.