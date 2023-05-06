Yogi Adityanath conferred Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award in Mumbai on Friday by former president of India Ram Nath Kovind at Shri Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Mumbai.

UP Legislative Council Member (MLC) Dr. Lalji Prasad Nirmal received the prestigious award on behalf of Yogi Adityanath .

Delivering his speech at a programme organised by Budhanjali Research Foundation as chief guest, Kovind said that Yogi Adityanath has done a commendable job by making the state of Uttar Pradesh free from fear. He achieved this goal by acting tough on criminal elements and mafias.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale called Yogi a friend whose name is enough to send shivers down the spine of mafias.

Lalji Prasad Nirmal lauded Yogi Adityanath’s initiative to ensure that Dr. Ambedkar’s photograph is installed in government departments of the state. He said the chief minister has fulfilled the dreams of Savita Ambedkar by opening Dr. Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Center in Lucknow. Besides, he has become the messiah of the downtrodden today.

President of Budhanjali Foundation and organiser of the programme Kailash Masoom said,”We are proud to give Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award to Yogi Adityanath. “The Yogi Government is working keeping in mind the interests of the Dalits, the backward and the underprivileged, taking everyone along.”

On the occasion, film actors, Prem Chopra, Udit Narayan and Rajpal Yadav, along with dignitaries from other regions of the country were also felicitated by 13th Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award.