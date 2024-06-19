UP to count state bird Sarus from tomorrow

The state bird crane or Sarus will be counted in Uttar Pradesh from Thursday. The census takes place twice a year.

Crane census for the year 2024 will be held for two days from Thursday. This calculation will be done twice in the morning and evening.

In the census conducted in 2023, 19522 cranes were found in Uttar Pradesh. Divisional Forest Officer will provide the number and photographs of cranes found in his division to the Chief Conservator of Forest, Eco Development, Lucknow by July 1.

Officials here on Wednesday said that summer crane census will be conducted on June 20 & 21. For this, Divisional Forest Officers of each division will be the coordinators of their respective areas.

The forest guard will be the leader of the enumeration team. If there are many wetlands in their work area, more than one team would be formed.

The general public will also be made aware for this and school children, college students , nature lovers and NGOs would also participate in the crane count. They will also be given a certificate.

In the year 2024, counting will take place at each counting site from 6 to 8 in the morning and from 4 to 6 in the evening. Whichever number is maximum among the two will be considered real.

There will also be GPS reading of each counting point. At the same time, the number of cranes also increased significantly year after year.

As many as 17329 cranes were found in the state in 2021. It increased to 19188 in 2022. This number further increased to 19522 in 2023.

After the census to be held from Thursday in 2024, the population of cranes is likely to increase further.