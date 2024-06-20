UP govt trains over 2.35 lakh youth under Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, 1.25 lakh secure employment

Under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana being run by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, the Yogi Adityanath government is harnessing the potential of rural youth by providing employment-oriented skill training tailored to their interests.

So far, 2,35,334 rural youths have been trained, and 1,25,822 have gained employment through this initiative.

This scheme specifically targets 15-35 year-olds (15-45 years for women) from families included in the BPL list, MGNREGA workers, the unemployed, less educated individuals, and school dropouts.

It is noteworthy that the Government of India launched the Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana on the 98th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. This scheme aims to provide free skill training to poor rural youth and connect them with employment and self-employment opportunities. In Uttar Pradesh, the scheme is managed by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, which offers training in various job-oriented courses to the youth.

Kapil Dev Aggarwal, State Minister of Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), said here on Thursday that the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission is recognising the potential of rural youth and providing them employment-oriented skill training based on their interest under this scheme. Alongside training in modern classrooms and labs, the youth are also being provided with free accommodation, food, training materials, uniforms, etc.

Courses cover a wide range of subjects, including Apparel, Automotive, Beauty and Wellness, Capital Goods, Construction, Domestic Work, Electronics and Hardware, Food Processing, Green Jobs, Leather, IT-ITES, Logistics, Power, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Telecom, Textiles, Tourism and Hospitality, and soft skills.

The aim of this scheme is to make rural youth self-reliant. By equipping the youth in Uttar Pradesh’s rural areas with skills, the Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana is significantly contributing to their bright future. Empowered by skills, these young individuals are building a better tomorrow, thereby helping to realise the dream of a developed village and a developed state.