PAC of UP Congress passes 9 resolutions

The Political Affairs Committee( PAC) of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday adopted nine resolutions, which would be pressed for implementation in the state.

The PAC meeting chaired by convenor and party’s General Secretary Avinash Pandey and state president Ajay Rai along with other members also congratulated the workers of the party as well as the alliance Samajwadi Party for the victory of INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress has won six seats after contesting 17 seats while the SP won 37 seats.

The nine resolutions passed in the PAC meeting are:

-Expressed gratitude to the workers and leaders of the alliance

-Reiterated the resolve to fight to protect the Constitution

-Caste census should be conducted and participation of OBC castes should be in proportion to their population.

-Participation of youth, women and marginalized communities should be ensured in the organization.

-Exit poll scam should be investigated.

-Five resolutions passed committing to fight for justice

-UP law and order has collapsed, demand for resignation from Chief Minister.

-Agniveer scheme should be scrapped.

-Farmers subsidy should be restored.