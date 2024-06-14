CM Yogi orders stern action against negligent officers in revenue matters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed strong displeasure over instances of negligence in revenue-related matters, prompting him to order immediate action against the negligent officers.

He also instructed that a detailed report be submitted to his office within two weeks regarding the issue.

Recently, the CM held a high-level meeting with officers from various departments to conduct a thorough review. During the meeting, he directed the officers to accelerate progress on various schemes and instructed them to compile a list of individuals who have shown negligence in their duties, officials said here on Friday.

Following CM Yogi’s instructions, the revenue officials have come into action. Revenue Board Chairman Rajneesh Dubey recently reviewed revenue-related matters and issued show-cause notices to revenue officers, ADMs, SDMs, Naib Tehsildars, and Tehsildar-level officers for negligence.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra also held a meeting in connection with revenue matters. During the meeting, he reprimanded negligent officials across various districts of the state regarding revenue cases and instructed them to improve their work. Additionally, he will soon submit a report on districts showing irregularities in revenue matters to the Chief Minister’s Office, following which strict action may be taken against these officials.

During a meeting of the Revenue Department chaired by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, it was revealed that several districts have fallen behind in the settlement of revenue-related cases. In response, he reprimanded officials and instructed them to bring improvements.

At the same time, work is going on at a very slow pace in Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Jaunpur, and Ghazipur in preparing Gharauni under the Swamitva Yojana. The Chief Secretary directed to expedite this work. Apart from this, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Baghpat have lagged in the settlement of revenue disputes. More than eight thousand cases are pending here.

In the meeting, the Chief secretary found that the real-time land records (Khatauni) performance in Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chitrakoot, and Balrampur was inadequate. Similarly, there was a significant shortfall in the percentage of Khatauni revision and share determination in Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Ballia, Mainpuri, and Gorakhpur, with only about 50 per cent of the share determination work completed in these districts.

*Performance inadequate for Lucknow and Prayagraj in measurement (Section 24)*

It was revealed in the meeting that Lucknow, Prayagraj, Amroha, Fatehpur, and Saharanpur are not doing well in Section-24 (measurement) under revenue dispute. Along with this, there has already been improvement in Kushinagar, Sonbhadra, Rae Bareli, Ballia, and Amethi in Section-34 (transfer), but the percentage of settlement is less than 95 per cent.

Similarly, there are 34 pending cases under Section 80 (conversion of agricultural land into non-agricultural land) in Ayodhya, 21 in Pratapgarh, 12 in Gorakhpur, 10 in Kanpur Nagar, and 7 in Barabanki. All these cases are between one to three years old. The Chief Secretary is expected to soon submit the full report to the Chief Minister’s Office regarding this matter. Following this, CM Yogi may take strict action against negligent officers.