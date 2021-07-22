The Income Tax department is conducting a search at the offices of Bharat Samachar News channel and the residences of its promoters and Editor-in-Chief.

The update comes following reports that raids were being conducted on media group Dainik Bhaskar. The multi-city raids across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat are over tax evasion allegations.

According to an update shared by Bharat Samachar on their Twitter handle, raids have been conducted at the media organisation’s office. The raids began early on Thursday morning and were continuing till the time of filing this report.

The residences of Editor in Chief, Brijesh Mishra and state head, Virendra Singh, have also reportedly been raided. The shared update indicates that raids have been conducted at the houses of Bharat Samachar employees also.