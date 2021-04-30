The Moradabad police busted a gang which was allegedly involved in black marketing of Remdesivir injections and Fabiflu tablets here and arrested four persons working in three prominent private hospitals, while efforts are on to arrest one more member of the gang.

Both the medicines are crucial in the treatment of Covid patients.

According to the police, a complaint was registered by the family of a Covid-positive patient with the Moradabad SSP following which raids were conducted and the four were caught red-handed.

The accused have been identified as Piyush Kumar (22), Kamran (24), Saddam (26), and Jeevan (25) while Rikki Thakur (28) is absconding.

Moradabad SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary, said, “Acting on the complaint, a special operations group (SOG) and the Majhola police launched a joint operation to crack down on the black-marketing racket and raids were conducted on prominent private hospitals in the city.

The accused were apprehended and two empty and two full vials of Remdesivir injection, one syringe, 12 Fabiflu tablets and Rs 62,000 cash were recovered from their possession.”

During interrogation, the four suspects said they stole Remdesivir and other medicines for treating Covid patients from hospital supplies and sold them at a premium.

Each Remdesivir vial was sold for Rs 20,000 – Rs 25,000.

Mukesh Shukla, SHO of Majhola police station, said an FIR has been registered against the accused under various IPC sections.