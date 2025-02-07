Lodged complaint with ACB against BJP’s “Operation Lotus”: Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Friday reached Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) office, and accused BJP of executing its “Operation Lotus,” an alleged cash-for-defection scheme, offering Rs 15 crore and a ministerial position to AAP’s Mukesh Ahlawat.

The AAP has alleged that ACB sat idle on the complaint by SIngh, whereas its officers, which AAP claims descended on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence hours later.

Advertisement

Singh alleged that the saffron party is the most corrupt party in the country, which indulges in buying and breaking legislators, through its ‘Operation Lotus.’

Advertisement

He accused the saffron party of allegedly toppling governments in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh further said,”We have formally lodged a complaint on this entire matter and demanded an investigation.”

He further claimed that after AAP’s allegations, the Delhi BJP chief rushed to the LG’s office, and then the LG wrote to the ACB, and the ACB is running around.

He said that AAP has provided the number from which their leader Ahlawat received the call, while asking the agency to investigate who this person was.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Nasiar from AAP’s legal cell has claimed that when the party told ACB that they could conduct legal inquiry and the party was fully ready to cooperate, the ACB delayed issuing notice for an hour and half.

He also claims that the ACB notice only mentions Kejriwal’s tweet, but provides no details about the complainant.