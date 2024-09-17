Light rain in Delhi-NCR brings traffic snarls

Light rain on Tuesday evening in Delhi and affected traffic in South Delhi’s Kalkaji and south extension areas as a result of the rain.

It rained in the national capital’s satellite town Noida as well.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall in parts of Delhi including ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature at 24.4 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the moderate category.

The weather department has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rain for Wednesday and cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle for Thursday.