Light rain brings little more respite to Delhiites amid sultry weather

Light rain on the second consecutive day brought a little more respite amid sultry weather for the residents of Delhi on Monday.

The sky remained generally cloudy throughout the day. However, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.4 degrees C, two points more than season’s average, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

The weatherman had forecast a generally cloudy sky, thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied with gusty winds.

Relative humidity pegged between 62- 70 per cent, the Met office said.

During the evening at around 5.30 pm, the temperature in the city was 34.6 degrees C, as per the weather agency.

In the morning hours, the minimum temperature pegged at 31.6 degrees C, which was four notches above the season’s average.

Rainfall recorded during the 24 hours up to 0830 hours on Monday was 0.6mm, as per the weather agency.

The air quality in the city was under the moderate category with an average Air Quality Index reading of 142, according to the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB).

For Tuesday, the weatherman has forecast Thunderstorm with rain, with a possibility of gusty winds up to speeds 25- 35 kmph.

Minimum and maximum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to hover around 31 and 38 degrees C, respectively, the MeT office said further.

According to the weather agency’s seven day forecast, there is a likelihood of respite from the heat wave as the Met office has predicted a little drop in maximum temperature.