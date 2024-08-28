LG office has taken notice of DCW employees’ salary issue: Vijender Gupta

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta on Wednesday said the Lieutenant Governor’s office has taken notice of non-payment of salaries to employees of the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW).

He said the LG office in response to his letter which he had written to the high officer of August 13, flagging the concerns of the DCW employees, and also mentioning the non- release of grant-in-aid to the NGO’s selected by the DCW, has said that they have initiated necessary steps in this regard and communicated to the official concerned of the related department.

Gupta further informed that he had requested the LG on August 13 through his letter, to instruct the Delhi government to release the pending salaries of the commission’s employees.

Expressing concerns on the issue of the commission’s employees, the BJP leader has said that they have not received salaries for the last 6 months, and this has created a livelihood crisis for them, while the NGO’s which did not receive the grant-in-aid, have also not been able to pay salaries to their staff.

He mentioned that last week, a delegation of DCW employees met him and reported that they have not received their salaries for 6 to 9 months, which has landed them in a tight spot, as they are facing severe financial hardships.

The BJP MLA added that many employees of the commission are solely dependent on their salaries for medical treatment.

Throwing light on their situation, Gupta added that some women, who were victims of domestic violence and acid attacks, were also appointed as employees in the DCW, who are also facing difficult times, as they were dependent on the salary which they got from the commission.

“These women should be paid promptly, as withholding their salaries is not just an economic issue but a serious violation of their rights,” Gupta added.

He also pointed out that it is not just the employees, but also the social institutions receiving grants from the DCW that have not been paid.

Consequently, these institutions are unable to pay their employees, he added.