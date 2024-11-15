LG asks police to conduct special drive against illegal immigrants

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has asked Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a special drive for one month for identification of illegal immigrants in the national capital.

He also directed the Delhi Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Chairperson of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to immediately ensure remedial measures in this regard. He issued the directions taking cognizance of reports which claimed a sudden spurt in the number of illegal immigrants in the national capital.

In a letter addressed to them, the LG through his office said his attention has been drawn to reports on social media and other reliable sources that there is a sudden spurt in the number of illegal immigrants in Delhi. There is also a reported rise in encroachment by such people on public roads, footpaths, parks etc.

He said there are reports that efforts are underway for getting their identity documents such as Aadhar, election identity card, etc, prepared on the basis of fake documents and adopting a manipulative process. These documents are being claimed as citizenship documents by these illegal immigrants.

Stating that election identity cards, if issued to illegal immigrants, provides them the most powerful right of democracy i.e. right to vote, Saxena said giving such rights to illegal immigrants cannot be accepted by any Indian citizen and such moves can even be detrimental to national security.

He asked the Chief Secretary to issue instructions to District Magistrates through Divisional Commissioner to exercise extra vigil in verification of people applying for identity documents.

The LG said the Police Commissioner may also issue instructions to field level officials to be extra vigilant specially while undertaking inspections of squatters along road side and on vacant government land. The Delhi Police shall conduct a special drive for one month for identification of illegal immigrants and take further action in coordination with central agencies.

Saxena asked all government agencies to ensure that no unauthorised occupation of public places takes place anywhere in the city as directed by the Supreme Court.