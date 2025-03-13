Let’s end social discrimination based on caste or creed on Holi: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the city on the occasion of Holi, stating that it is a festival of harmony and brotherhood, and must be celebrated with traditional joy and enthusiasm.

The Delhi BJP chief urged people to take the opportunity on the festival of colours to end the social discrimination based on caste or creed.

Sachdeva mentioned that after 27 years, Delhi is witnessing a Holi celebration under the BJP government, which is committed to fulfilling all the promises made to the people.

Talking about the festival, he mentioned that Holika Dahan, marks the triumph of truth over falsehood, and this festival is not just a tradition, but a reminder to renounce negativity, ego, and evil thoughts.

He further said that the festival teaches us that truth, love, and goodwill always prevail.

The state unit chief of the saffron party also urged people that on this sacred occasion, everyone must resolve to burn inner impurities and adopt truth and virtues.