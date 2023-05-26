Leopard beaten to death in MP

According to Forest Department officials, the incident occurred in village Chainpur in the morning. The feline, aged around three to four years, was allegedly cornered and thrashed to death by a group of villagers armed with sticks and stones.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prashant Kumar Singh said the leopard had earlier attacked and slightly injured a villager named Umesh Davar. The official said the injured man was taken to a hospital from where he was relieved after needing only first-aid.

However, a group of villagers chased down the leopard and allegedly beat the animal to death.

The DFO said an investigation will be conducted and necessary action would be taken against those responsible for killing the leopard.