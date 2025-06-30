Legislature determines state’s future by collective decision making: Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday underscored that the legislature, often called the backbone of democracy, determines the state’s future by approving every plan, policy, and law through open debate and collective decision-making.

Gupta, who addressed the annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone-II, in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, stressed that such debate ensures that decisions are balanced and represent the voices of all sections of society.

Advertisement

Speaking on the theme “Role of Legislatures in Managing State Resources vis-à-vis Development of the State”, he highlighted the essential role of strong legislatures in strengthening democracy and ensuring transparent governance.

Advertisement

He outlined that planning for development is a complex task where the legislature’s role is critical in formulating, implementing, and reviewing policies to build a strong and inclusive growth framework.

Gupta added that annual budgets directly impact citizens — from welfare support for the underprivileged, funding for medicines in hospitals, to better facilities in schools — and that the legislature ensures these funds are allocated wisely and equitably.

He also pointed at the importance of Parliamentary procedures such as Question Hour, Calling Attention Motions, and special debates which enable elected representatives to raise local issues, monitor development schemes, and hold the government accountable for timely action.

The Delhi assembly speaker stated that this direct connection between the grassroots and the House strengthens democracy.

Emphasising the vital role of committees, he said financial and departmental committees ensure that government spending follows proper rules and that any irregularities are investigated transparently.

He said that these panels help maintain fiscal honesty, and ensure that welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

The speaker added that judicious use of limited resources is a primary responsibility of the government, and the legislature plays an active role in ensuring that there is no unnecessary expenditure, corruption, or mismanagement.

Calling for cooperative politics, Gupta urged all legislators to rise above party lines, participate actively in proceedings, and keep public welfare as their top priority.

He affirmed that legislatures are not mere formal institutions, but the ‘soul’ of the state, shaping governance, justice, and progress for present and future generations.

Gupta reiterated the need for visionary policies that are inclusive, regionally relevant, environmentally sustainable, and truly serve the nation’s development goals.