The legal age to consume alcohol in the National Capital will be soon reduced from 25 to 21 in Delhi, the same as in Noida and Gurugram.

This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Monday.

All liquor shops in the national capital will now be run by private vendors, added Sisodia after the suggestions of the group of ministers on the new excise policy was passed by the Delhi Cabinet on Monday.

“The Delhi government will not operate any liquor shops and all shops will be run through private vendors. A bidding process will be conducted soon. We have decided not to increase the prices. No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital,” he said.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance end education portfolios, said the government will ensure that there is no open drinking in the market areas or near wine shops.

At present, 60 per cent of liquor shops in the national capital are run by the Delhi government, while the remaining 40 per cent are operated by private vendors.

“We have prepared for some major changes in the new excise policy which will be announced soon. We are expecting that with the new excise policy, the Delhi government will witness an uptick in revenues,” the Deputy CM said.