Left Unity, ABVP, NSUI release final lists of candidates for JNUSU polls

The Left Unity, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday released the final lists of their candidates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (NSUI).

The Left Unity, which consists of All India Students’ Association (AISA), the Student Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), has fielded Nitish Kumar for the post of President, Manisha for Vice-President, Munteha Fatima for General Secretary, and Naresh Kumar for the post of Joint Secretary.

The RSS-affiliated ABVP has made Shika Swaraj as its nominee for the President’s post, Nittu Gautam for Vice President, Kunal Rai for General Secretary, and Vaibhav Meena for the post of Joint Secretary.

The NSUI has nominated Pradeep Dhaka for President’s post, Mohammad Kaif has been fielded for the post of the Vice Presidential as part of alliance with Fraternity Movement, Arun Pratap, a Dalit student leader, for Secretary, and Saloni Khandelwal for the post of Joint Secretary.

The voting for the JNUSU polls will be held on April 25 while the results will be announced on April 28.

As per the official data, 7,906 students are eligible to vote this year, with 43 per cent female and 57 per cent male students.