Landlord’s son held for spying on female tenant through electronic devices

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly installing spy cameras in the rented accommodation of a female tenant in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area, the police said Tuesday.

The woman, who had rented the house for the past few months for preparations for civil services examinations, grew suspicious when she discovered an unusual activity on her social media account on WhatsApp. On the advice of her friends, she checked her linked devices on the app and found her WhatsApp account logged in to an unknown device. She promptly logged out of the app.

After confirming her suspicion, she searched and found a probable surveillance device installed on the bulb holder of her bathroom, said a police official.

On the complaint of the victim, a police team searched the apartment and found another spy camera installed on the bulb holder of her bedroom too.

On being asked about the keys to the apartment, the woman told the police that whenever she went out of town, she would hand over the keys to the landlord’s son, Karan, who lives on a different floor of the same building.

During interrogation, Karan admitted to the crime disclosing that three months ago, when she left for her hometown in Uttar Pradesh handing over her keys to him, he bought three spy cameras from electronics markets and installed one in her bedroom and another in her bathroom.

Since these cameras could not be operated online and needed a memory card to store videos, he repeatedly asked for the keys to the apartment under the pretext of repairing electrical fixtures and fans and used them to transfer the recorded videos from the memory card to his laptop, said the police official.

During the investigation, another spy camera was recovered from Karan’s possession, along with two laptops that were used by him to store the recorded videos, the officer added.

The police registered a case under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the BNS at Shakarpur police station and Karan was arrested.