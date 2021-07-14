Around 500 vaccination centres have been shut down due to a lack of vaccines in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed on Tuesday.

“We had to shut down vaccination centres because of a lack of vaccines. Delhi received a small stock of 1.5 lac of Covishield vaccines on Monday night which shall last till Tuesday. This in effect will again cause the centres to shut after the stock gets finished on Tuesday. We have at the max around 1.68 lac vaccines which would not last beyond Tuesday or one half of Wednesday,” he said.

Jain said that Delhi can vaccinate up to 4 lakh doses a day but is unable to achieve its full potential due to the paucity of vaccines.

“We can administer three to four lac vaccine doses a day. We are fully prepared to vaccinate people, but there’s a lack of vaccines which halts our otherwise smooth going vaccination programme,” he added.

The health minister also said that the infection rate in the national capital has gone below 1 per cent. However, he reinforced that even though the cases have come down sharply, it is essential to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and wear masks to prevent the onset of a third wave.

“I believe we can prevent the third wave if people abide by COVID norms. We saw a similar situation back in January-February when people thought that the cases had come down sharply. These are not the times to assume that cases have gone down so they won’t rise back.”

“We have to keep it in our minds that the cases can rise back. As long as COVID-19 cases exist in the public the virus can spread around. The only prevention from this situation is wearing a mask. The moment you step out of the house or go to meet someone, always wear a mask,” he added.