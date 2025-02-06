Korean contemporary art graces India Art Fair 2025

With the growing influence of Korean culture in India, people thronged to the Korean Cultural Centre’s exhibition booth at the India Art Fair 2025 here.

Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art, Sanjeev Kishor Goutam graced the exhibition booth and appreciated the art work by Korean artists and interacted with artist Kim Deok-han.

Advertisement

The Korean Cultural Centre India is showcasing Korean contemporary art at the 16th India Art Fair in New Delhi, held from February 6 to 9.

Advertisement

Korean Cultural Centre India’s K-Art booth features work by Orientalist artist Kim Keun-joong, Lee Gil-woo, and Kim Deok-han.

The India Art Fair, which is celebrating its 16th anniversary this year, is the world’s largest art fair in terms of number of visitors, with an average of 1,00,000 visitors per day.

Artist Kim Keun-joong’s ‘Flower World’ that reinterprets ancient murals and symbolizes prosperity.

Lee Gil-woo, known for his distinctive incense-burning technique on ‘hanji’, a Korean traditional paper, uses incense-burning to blend traditional landscapes with modern pop-art characters, exploring eastern and western cultural coexistence.

Kim Deok-han, who is a newer-generation artist, uses layered lacquer to capture the passage of time and space, inspired by traditional Korean ‘hanbok’ colors.

Hwang Il Yong, KCCI Director, highlights the growing influence of Korean culture in India, with the Korean Wave expanding into fine and visual arts at the India Art Fair.