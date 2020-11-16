Coming 23 November, the jute mills of the state will be hard put to supply the Union government order of 14 lakh bales of jute owing to lack of raw jute as the bailers of this commodity are scheduled to go on a strike. Already the jute traders of north Bengal have cut short the supply from the region starting their strike earlier.

The strike has been triggered after bailers were asked by the jute commissioner to reduce the stock of raw jute to 500 quintals from 1500 quintals, it was learnt. The price of raw jute, once known as the golden fibre was Rs 4600 per quintal in June have risen to Rs 6100 now owing to hoarding by some bailer, IJMA sources stated .

In all, supply of four lakh more jute bales will complete the order providing a lifeline to the beleaguered industry. Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) have already sought intervention of the state government lest the much needed lifeline snaps.

The bales will be used to package food grains all over the country. Environment friendly jute bags make ideal packaging materials for food grains and a Union Cabinet decision has made jute bag packaging compulsory for sugar.

With most of jute mills of the country as well cultivators of this fibre located in this state, West Bengal stood to gain the most from this decision till the bailers’ strike threatened to throw a spanner in the works. A letter stating the gravity of the situation has already been sent by IJMA to state finance minister, Amit Mitra who heads the group of ministers in the state.

To fulfil the Union government order of jute bags, three lakh bales of raw jute are required though half of the 60 jute mills in the state having only a few days stock of raw jute, it was learnt from IJMA sources.

Unless the ongoing impasse is defused by state government intervention, it would not only derail.

The Union government decision of jute packaging food grains, one of oldest industries in the state will again be in the doldrums having lost the toehold it was about to gain.