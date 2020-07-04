After Phulbagan metro, services in Noapara to Dakshineswar metro are likely to commence between the months of September to October.

With the final commissioning of the new metro route in the northern fringes of the city, the inconvenience being faced by numerous commuters following the Tallah bridge shutdown, will be reduced to a great extent.

This stretch will also ease the load on the suburban railway and road networks around BT Road.

It will serve as an important link between the existing network with Barrackpore areas. From solar-powered station buildings to wheelchair-friendly ticket counters, the metro station at Dakshineswar will not fail to enthral the commuters at one of major religious tourist destinations of the state of West Bengal.

The 3.78km stretch was initially expected to be opened to public, this month. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, the work on this line was halted for some time. Presently Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), working under the Railway Ministry, is carrying out the work on warfooting.

According to sources, work on track laying and electrification of the tracks is being carried in this stretch. The agency executing the project is carrying out the work with all norms of Covid19 protocol.

The metro authorities are mulling over to complete the task and open the network to the public within the month of October. Meanwhile, gearing up for commercial services soon, trial runs are being carried at Phoolbagan metro station.

As informed by sources, the first underground metro station of the East-West Corridor that has recently received a nod from the commissioner of railway safety, is also undergoing full swing preparations. The metro at Phulbagan, which was due for inauguration till the end of this month, is likely to be opened in the next month, an official of Metro Rail Kolkata informed.