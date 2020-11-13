The Bengal BJP’s chorus of protest has intensified after incidents of atrocities against their workers allegedly by TMC.

Outraged, BJP has poured out on the streets rallying and orchestrating a march to Nabanna. Repeatedly, their workers and leaders have lashed out at the TMC regime against wanton violence unleashed on the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a veiled attack on TMC, had said those who cannot challenge the saffron party democratically have resorted to “murdering” its workers to realise their goals.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national secretary and its Bengal observer shares Modi’s apprehension. He said alarming political violence including murders will rob people of Bengal of its voting rights for upcoming Assembly poll in free and fair atmosphere.

He insisted on the presence of central paramilitary forces to conduct the poll process without state police. “If the state police are assigned for poll process then undoubtedly people cannot cast their vote in free and fair manner as the police, here, are equally responsible for deteriorating law and order situation. Police will try to influence the poll process,” said Vijayvargiya.

He thinks anti-incumbency sentiments against the TMC government will favour the BJP. “An atmosphere of terror scares people here. People are fuming against the government over unemployment, closing of factories and zero industrial growth. Mamatadidi has been unmasked,” he said.

BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh said that TMC leaders are suffocated within the party as they are not given any space to work for people. They should quit TMC and join BJP to get fresh air. “Change Bengal by ousting TMC from here.Ebar Bangla parle samla,” he said.

“Several TMC leaders want to quit the party and revolting openly against Mamata,” Ghosh said, referring to Suvendu Adhikari’s growing rift with the TMC.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy said that Adhikari’s rally at Nandigram two days back was successful because he is a profarmer leader who used to organise the meeting for the past few years paying homage to the farmers killed in police firing for protecting their land during erstwhile Left Front government. He is associated with the Nandigram movement since its inception, Roy said.

He pointed out that “suddenly” TMC leaders felt the necessity to hold a meeting at Nandigram.

Some TMC leaders who attended the rally were never associated with Nandigram movement but were present to counter Adhikari’s rally. But it is a victory for Adhikari, Roy said, as people flocked to his rally and TMC leaders must admit it.