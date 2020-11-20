The state home department today ruled out allegations of illegal bomb making in connection with Malda Sujapur plastic factory blast incident.

“The Malda Sujapur plastic factory accident is related to manufacturing process issues and has got nothing to do with illegal bomb making, as suggested non- responsibly by some quarters. DM and SP on spot have been reporting to state officers after urgent inquiries and compensation steps have been taken. A senior Minister has flown to the site and it is time to be factually correct. Government is helping the victims and their families,” tweeted the department.

Earlier state chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said: “As per the disaster management Act, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the treatment of the injured.” Municipal affairs and urban development minister Firad Hakim left for the spot in a helicopter and he will ensure that the compensation amount reaches the beneficiaries by this evening, he said.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed that compensation is given quickly and a thorough inquiry is conducted into the incident,” said Mr Bandopadhyay adding that the injured people have been taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital and health secretary has directed the district officials to ensure that the treatment process is conducted well.

The entire matter is being monitored from the state secretariat, he added