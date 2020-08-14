Atop-ranking IPS officer at the level of Jt CP ( headquarters) at Lalbazar tested positive for Covid-19 while the Kolkata police commissioner has ordered the relocation of police barracks from the police stations.

According to Lalbazar sources, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar, Jt CP (headquarters) was the latest among the frontline warriors to have tested Covid- 19 positive and was put in home isolation. Sources close to the senior officer said that Mr Sarkar was suffering from “fever and cold” for the last three days and his swab sample was taken for testing. “This morning his test report came positive and he is in self-isolation at his home”, a statement from Lalbazar said.

“A process is underway to identify those who had called on him and met him on official purposes for the last few days. They will be asked to put themselves in quarantine maintaining the COVID protocol”, a statement from Lalbazar quoting the top cop Anuj Sharma as having said. A sanitisation is underway at the Lalbazar.

In another development, to curb COVID infection among cops, police chief Anuj Sharma has asked all police stations to “relocate” barracks from the stations. It is part of the SOP issued for the frontline cops issued by the

“ An order issued by the city police commissioner Anuj Sharma has asked all police stations in the city jurisdiction to relocate barracks from the p.s proper to arrest rate of contamination. If that is not possible, makeshift camps outside the p.s had been asked to be installed to carry on official work. Even meeting with the visitors to be executed from these camps has been advised”, said an officer.

“The SOP was prepared to entail all aspects of practical problems being faced by the cops. It has been prepared following wide-ranging consultations with junior officers, doctors and virologists”, a senior officer said. Over 1,700 cops had so far been infected by the virus and no less than nine lives had been snuffed out by the deadly disease till date.