After China moved Type 15 ZTPQ light tanks among other equipment to the areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), to support its aggressive posture, “is a wake up call for upgrading deterrence in these areas where medium category tanks are difficult to deploy,” said Lt Gen (rtd) AB Shivane, former DG (Mechanised Force). He said medium tanks have their limitations.

“Technology infusion has changed the notion of heavier the better”, Shivane added. The importance of light tank as a ‘mobile protected fire power’ for the Indian Army for multi -spectrum, multi-front applications cannot be ignored by the professionals, said Lt Gen (rtd) A B Shivane.

At this point,India is seriously thinking of procuring Russian made air transportable Spurt SDM1 light tank, he said.

He said, “It is time to review our one size fits all strategy. The need of the hour is to have a mix of light and medium tanks to be effectively meet the emerging threats and fights the next war differently.”

According to Shivane, the primary mission used to be to deliver attack capability to the infantry troops.

“The unprecedented incursions in Ladakh and refusal to withdraw to erstwhile position are indicative of newfound Chinese aggressive overtone”, he added.

“Thus the immediate need is to dynamically reorient, reshape, restructure and rebalance forces and have a focused, time-sensitive capability development towards Northern borders,” Lt Gen Shivane said.

The deployment of light tanks both at high terrains of Himalaya in Northern and Eastern sectors could be used in both offensive and defensive operations. “The light tank encompasses rapidly closing with and destroy enemy forces thereby preserves freedom of manufacture for infantry formations in all weather and visibility conditions,” Lt Gen Shivane said.