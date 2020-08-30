BJP’s national secretary and West Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya today slammed the chief minister Mamata Banerjee for criticising the Union Government’s decision to hold the JEE and NEET exams in September.

The senior BJP leader asked Miss Banerjee not to politicise the exam issue and said 90 per cent of the students have downloaded forms for the upcoming exams.

He further alleged that people in West Bengal have lost their lives due to Covid19 pandemic and the chief minister. He also said that if the BJP gains the victory in the upcoming Assembly poll then it will order a high level probe into the murder of several BJP workers.

Backing the Centre’s decision over JEE-NEET row, he said people knew that the government has taken the decision for the betterment of the students’ careers. Citing the example of Odisha, the BJP leader said the Odisha state govt also wants the exam to be conducted and are also providing transport and accommodation facilities to students appearing for the exams.

“Mamata ji, you should not do politics over this. People knew that govt took the decision for the students’ career. Ninety per cent already downloaded forms for the exam. Odisha government also want the exam to take place. They are also providing facilities to students for exam. Mamata ji, you should not do politics over this. People died due to Covid-19 pandemic and Mamata,” he said.

Miss Banerjee on Friday said that the state government was weighing the pros and cons of holding final-year college and university exams before Durga Puja in October.

She also criticised the Centre over its decision to conduct JEE and NEET exams in September and said the Central government’s ‘adamant approach’ will add to the Covid-19 woes.

Meanwhile the state education minister Partha Chatterjee today slammed the Centre for trying to hold examinations of JEE and NEET in the midst of Covid19 pandemic.

He asked, “amidst this global pandemic, Dr R P Nishank can you guarantee safety of 30 lakh students who have registered themselves for JEE and NEET examinations?” He also requested to postpone the examination dates