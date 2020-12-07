Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP and INTTUC president Dola Sen told The Statesman that the INTTUC will hit the street on 8, 9 and 10 December to protest against the Centre’s moves to decentralise extraction of coal, privatise the railways, to bring disinvestment in PSUs like Sail and Bhel, and for corporatisation of airports.

She said: “This central government has taken such major decisions while keeping the Parliament in the dark. In the midst of Covid19 pandemic. They are working against the interest of the farmers and workers.”

She said she will hold meeting with police and INTTUC members at Trinamul Bhavan about this programme.

Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 4 December during her meeting with the party ministers, MLAs and MPs asked them to launch all-out protests against the Centre for its anti-farmer and anti-worker policy.

She asked her party’s Khet Mazdoor Committee’s president Becharam Manna to launch three days of massive protest against the Centre’s Draconian farm laws in the city on Mayo Road near Gandhi statue.

On 10 December,she would address the party workers against “anti-farmers” laws.

At the same meeting, she instructed Dola Sen to launch a protest on 8, 9 and 10 December in the city against the Centre’s move to decentralise extraction of coal, privatisation of the railways, disinvestment of Sail and Bhel and corporatisation of airports.

Earlier ,during her meeting with members of the state government employees’ federation, she also asked them to be sympathetic with the Central government employees to are verge of losing their jobs. She also said, “We demand our share of GST from the Centre.”

Meanwhile, Trinamul Congress Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, asked whether the Trinamul Congress will observe the Bharat bandh called by All India Kishan CoOrdination Committee for 8 December demanding the Centre should repeal the farm laws, in West Bengal, he told The Statesman: “We will ideologically support the bandh but will not observe it by closing the lifelines of people especially during Covid-19 pandemic.

Hooghly Krishi Khet Mazdoor TMC preps for protest:

In response to a call from chief minister Mamata Banerjee for an intensive protest against farmers’ Bill at Kolkata from 8 to 10 December, the Hooghly district Krishi Khet Mazdoor Trinamul Congress under the leadership of Beccharam Manna is going to protest against Centre.

The farmers will be on tractors, exhibiting all the agricultural implements, paddy and vegetables, holding flex, banners and placards with anti farmers Bill sologans written all in green.