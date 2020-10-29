West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been vocal about political killings and violence in Bengal and drawn criticism from the state government, will call upon Union home minister Amit Shah on 29 October in Delhi.

Mr Dhankhar left for Delhi this evening and is scheduled to return to Kolkata on 30 October. Taking to Twitter Mr Dhankhar wrote: “West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar would be on an official visit to Delhi from Oct 2830. Governor Dhankhar leaves for Delhi on evening of Oct 28 and returns to Kolkata on Oct 30. His engagements include calling on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on Oct 29.”

The visit is being considered significant as Dhankhar is expected to submit reports on the law and order situation of the state. He had earlier raised concern about the law and order situation in Bengal while the Bengal wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been alleging about “deteriorating” law and order conditions in the state and has also complained to the Governor in this connection.

Mr Dhankhar’s visit to the Capital comes ahead of BJP chief JP Nadda and Mr Shah’s visit to Bengal next month.

Earlier this month, Mr Shah told in a TV interview that the law and order situation in West Bengal is “worrying” and the demand by his party leaders demanding President’s rule in the state is justified. He had said that the Centre would view the situation and take a decision.

Mr Dhankhar’s visit to Delhi would be followed by a month-long visit to Darjeeling from 1 November. His visit to Darjeeling will take place at a time when political equations in the hills have changed after the supremo of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Bimal Gurung walked out of the BJP-led NDA accusing it of not fulfilling its promises. Mr Gurung, who was seen in the city after absconding for three years lent support to the ruling Trinamul Congress.

Mr Dhankhar will be staying at the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling, the statement said. He is also scheduled to address a Press Conference at Siliguri on 1 November.