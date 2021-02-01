The Kolkata-based North- East Command today observed the 45th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with muted celebrations due to the prevailing pandemic.

The ICG spokesperson said that the Commander of CG North-Eastern Regional Command, Inspector General AK Harbola, accompanied by senior officers are scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar while highlighted that from a modest beginning with just seven surface platforms in 1978, ICG has grown into a formidable force with 156 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory and is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025.

The ICG saved over 10,000 lives and apprehending around 14,000 miscreants since its inception in 1977.

On average, the Coast Guard saves one precious life every second day at sea.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it maintained 24×7 vigilance in the Exclusive Economic Zone by deploying about 50 ships and 12 aircraft daily. The deterrence at sea and coordinated air surveillance enabled seizure of contraband worth about Rs1,500 crore and apprehension of more than 10 foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants illegally operating in the Indian EEZ alone in 2020.

To harmonise the Maritime & Civil Aviation Search & Rescue mechanism, ICG conducted National Maritime Search & Rescue Board meeting and followed it up with SAR Exercise-2020 (SAREX-2020) to validate the existing mechanism for undertaking mass rescue operations.

The service is also working in close coordination with Central and State agencies to put in place a robust Coastal security mechanism.