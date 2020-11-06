CBI today conducted raids at a residence of a real-estate dealer on Maniktola Main Road in connection with an illicit cattle smuggling racket along the Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

CBI sources said that a team of 20 officers today conducted raids at a plush apartment on Maniktola Main Road and also four other places.

The real estate dealer, Rajan Poddar, is one of the alleged beneficiaries of the money that changed hands.

Poddar happens to be a director of seven companies was under CBI radar for quite some time following the revelation of Enamul Haq, who was arrested by CBI in connection with the cattle smuggling racket. Rajan was among the alleged beneficiaries of bribes along with a host of BSF officers who were allegedly hand in glove in abetting the smuggling racket on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Earlier, CBI had filed a criminal case in illicit cattle smuggling racket which is rampant along the Bangladesh border. Raids were also conducted at the office premises and residences of two chartered accountants in the city, he said.

Earlier, the CBI carried out searches at 13 locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad in West Bengal, Ghaziabad in UP, Amritsar in Punjab and Raipur in Chattishgarh