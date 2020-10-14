Hearing a petition on the reduction of private school fees in the backdrop of outbreak of COVID-19, a Division Bench Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya of Calcutta High Court today inter alia directed that there will no increase in fees during the financial year 2020-21. From the month beginning April 2020 till the month following the one in which the schools reopen in the physical mode, all 145 schools will offer a minimum of 20 per cent reduction of fees across the board.

Non-essential charges for use of facilities not availed of will not be permissible. For instance, additional charges for laboratory, craft, sporting facilities or extracurricular activities or the like will not be permissible during the months that the schools have not functioned in the physical mode. Session fees traditionally charged periodically will be permissible, but again, subject to a maximum of 80 per cent of the quantum charged for the corresponding period in the financial year 2019-20.

The minimum figure of 20 per cent reduction in the monthly tuition fees will be based on the tuition fees charged for the corresponding month in the previous financial year.

For the financial year 2020-21, a maximum of five per cent excess of revenue over expenditure will be permissible; the balance excess (without any mathematical precision) should be passed on by way of general concession or special concession in individual cases of extreme distress.

If any school makes a loss as a consequence of following these directions, such loss can be made up in course of the next two financial years, 2021-22 and 2022-23, if normal physical functioning resumes by 31 March 2021.

No amount towards the arrears on account of revision of pay to teachers or other employees can be passed on in the fees for the financial year 2020-21.