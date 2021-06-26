Two central government institutes in West Bengal have been ranked by the prestigious Nature Index among the top 10 research institutes in India. The index is a research wing of the esteemed science journal Nature.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has been ranked sixth and Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) Kolkata seventh in its latest score sheet of 1 April 2020 – 31 March 2021.

Among the 244 research institutes and universities in India there are only 18 from West Bengal which included the University of Calcutta, Jadavpur, Presidency and Vidyasagar Universities occupying 25th, 27th, 65th and 80th positions respectively. Among the West Bengal research institutes, the highest position (13th) is being occupied by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, again a central government institute while the VisvaBharati University and Indian Statistical Institute are at the 48th and 68th position.

In its webpage entitled “Outputs for Vidyasagar University” Abdulla Al Mamon of Vivekananda Satavarshiki Mahavidyalaya Manikpara and Md A Asgar of the Prabhat Kumar College, Contai find place as joint authors of two different scientific articles published in the journals of European Physical Journal C and Physical Review Letters respectively.

Dr Kuntal Chatterjee, Assistant Professor and a Raman Fellow of the Department of Physics Vidyasagar University is found in the output page of the Nature Index. Dr Chatterjee was UGC-Raman Fellow at RICE University, Houston Texas, USA in 2015.

The Nature Index is a database that tracks institutions and countries, their scientific output since its introduction in 2016. Each year, Nature Index ranks the leading institutions (companies, universities, colleges, government agencies, research institutes or NGOs) and countries by the number of scientific articles and papers published in leading 82 journals selected by an independent group of experts.