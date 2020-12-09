State PCC chief, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will meet some of the Congress national leaders on 17 December to finalise the party’s game plan for the next year’s state Assembly elections. The agenda of the meeting between Chowdhury and AICC leaders including Jitin Prasad includes working out the nitty gritty of the Congress-Left Front understanding for 2021 polls.

An idea of the number of constituencies from which the Congress wants to field its nominees is likely to emerge after the meeting between the PCC and All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders.

Opinions have been voiced by both outfits on this issue at their last meeting. The decisions arrived at in the 17 December meeting will give the PCC a clear go-ahead on this crucial issue having its bearing on the inter-party poll understanding.

Chowdhury will walk into this crucial meeting at a point of time when new district and block-level committees are being formed. Changes have taken place in the district committees of Kolkata (north) and Dinajpur (north). Chowdhury is touring the state to raise the morale of the rank and file and have already addressed gatherings at Purulia and Raigunj.

The large crowds at Chowdhury’s rallies in the districts where Congress has been marginal force for decades will convince the AICC team of his organisational capacity. In its turn, it will help him to get the assent of the national leadership to strike a hard bargain in the seat sharing talks with the Front.